Here are the beauty queens representing the Philippines in upcoming international pageants

Published 9:14 PM, March 18, 2018

This page will be updated as the winners are announced. Stay tuned!

MANILA, Philippines – The results are in for Binibining Pilipinas 2018!

The Binibining Pilipinas 2018 winners were announced at the pageant's coronation night on Sunday, March 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here are the winners of the special awards and the ladies who made it to the Top 25:

Special awards:

Pitoy Moreno National Costume Award: #20 Catriona Gray

Miss Ever Bilena: #20 Catriona Gray

Jag Denim Queen: #20 Catriona Gray

Manila Bulletin Award: #14 Samantha Bernardo

Miss Friendship: #8 Shane Quintana Tormes

Best in Talent: #8 Shane Quintana Tormes

Miss Photogenic: #32 Eva Patalinjug

Top 25:

#3 Muriel Orais

#31 Jehza Huelar

#17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

#32 Eva Patalinjug

#13 Kristie Rose Cequeña

#7 Sigrid Grace Flores

#35 Sandra Lemonon

#10 Kayesha Chua

#26 Wynonah Buot

#15 Juliana Kapeundl

#21 Anjame Magbitang

#4 Ana Patricia Asturias

#23 Ena Velasco

#20 Catriona Gray

#39 Trixia Marie Maraña

#14 Samantha Bernardo

#1 Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton

#9 Agatha Romero

#24 Edjelyn Joy Gamboa

#34 Mary Joy de Castro

#11 Aya Abesamis

#38 Karen Gallman

#8 Shane Quintana Tormes

#19 Michele Gumabao

#37 Patrizia Garcia