'Sisters have each other's backs,' Mariel says after her meeting with Catriona

Published 11:15 PM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day before the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 coronation night, Bb Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon and Catriona Gray had the chance to meet during the rehearsals for the pageant.

In her Instagram stories, Mariel wrote: "Finally talked! We know what really happened and that's all that matters. Sisters have each other's backs. Thank you Catriona Gray."

Mariel drew flak from some of Catriona's fans after she critiqued the Filipino-Australian candidate during the speech portion of the Road to the Crown special last Sunday, March 11.

During Catriona's turn, Mariel told her: "I really love your confidence and the way you speak. But sometimes, it's just a tiny bit scripted."

Catriona is one of the heavy favorites to win a title on Sunday, March 18.

Mariel's sister queens Katarina Rodriguez and Elizabeth Clenci have since defended Mariel, saying that they watched the said part and that Mariel was not harsh to Catriona.

Catriona has also spoken up about the issue, reminding her followers to stop bashing Mariel. – Rappler.com