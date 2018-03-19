Here's Rachel's final speech about her reign as Miss Universe Philippines 2017

Published 12:37 PM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Before Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters crowned her successor on Sunday, March 18, she had her final walk and gave one last message as the reigning queen.

Rachel, who made it to the Top 10 in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, wore a gown by Val Taguba as she delivered her farewell speech.

"To my loves, mentors and everyone who was part of my journey, thank you for believing in me, and for making me the woman that I proudly am today. My queen sisters, it's been a wonderful year. You will all be forever in my heart. To my family, thank you for being my constant source of inspiration. Everything I do is to make you proud. I love you. Binibining Pilipinas and Madame Stella Araneta, our fairy godmother, thank you for this truly wonderful opportunity."

"To my successor, brace yourself for the long and winding road ahead. This is going to be your most amazing and fulfilling year yet. So enjoy every moment and stay humble. Lastly, to all the Filipino fans, thank you so much for supporting me on the biggest quest of my life. Representing the Philippines at Miss Universe has been a huge honor, and I'm so lucky to have had the support of the most passionate fans in the world. You all make me so proud to be a Filipino. Mahal ko po kayong lahat." (I love you all.)

Catriona Gray was crowned by Rachel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Catriona is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled this year. – Rappler.com

