Here's what happened on the big night!

Published 1:19 AM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The results are in, and the 2017 Binibining Pilipinas queens have passed their crowns on to their successors!

The Bb Pilipinas 2018 coronation night was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 18. Hosting the event were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, actor Richard Gutierrez, and Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves.

The 40 candidates opened the show with a dance number wearing black bodysuits with chiffon floral print wraps.

The special award winners were named and the Top 25 were revealed. After that, the candidates walked the stage for the swimsuit competition in yellow bikinis designed by Domz Ramos, as Iñigo Pascual performed. Catriona Gray was later named Best in Swimsuit. (IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 swimsuit competition)

The long gown competition followed with the Top 25, and Catriona triumphed again as she was named Best in Long Gown.

Things got tense as the Top 15 were revealed and the candidates took on the question and answer portion of the pageant. (READ: Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray's winning answer)

Before the Top 6 were announced, each of the 2017 Binibining Pilipinas queens – Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters, Bb Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental Katarina Rodriguez, Bb Pilipinas Globe Nelda Ibe, Bb Pilipinas Grand International Elizabeth Durado Clenci, and Bb Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas – took their final walks and gave their last speeches as the reigning queens.

The excitement peaked as the Top 6 winners were crowned, with Catriona being named Miss Universe Philippines 2018. – Rappler.com