This is how you win a Binibining Pilipinas title!

Published 1:57 AM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 on Sunday, March 18, at the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night. (READ: Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018)

Catriona fielded a question from US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, who asked her: "After the devastating war, Marawi is now on its way to recovery. What is your message to the young women of Marawi?"

Her winning answer?

"My answer and message to the women [of Marawi] is to be strong. As women, we are the head of the household. And, we have amazing influence not only [on] our own families – as mothers, sisters, and friends – but also [on] our community. If we could get the women to stay strong and be that image of strength for the children and the people around them, once the rebuilding is complete, the morale of the community will stay strong and high."

Catriona is set to represent the country in this year's Miss Universe pageant. – Rappler.com