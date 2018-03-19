The newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 tops Rappler's unofficial poll

Published 2:58 PM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray's victory was predicted by fans as she topped Rappler’s unofficial poll for the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Miss Universe Philippines winner.

Catriona won Rappler's independent and unofficial poll by a landslide, getting 57.04% of the votes. Here are the top 5 candidates on the poll:

Bb 20 Catriona Gray 57.04%

Bb 1 Vickie Maria Milagrosa Rushton 9.72%

Bb 19 Michele Gumabao 7.91%

Bb 38 Karen Gallman 3.59%

Bb 17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo 2.35%

The poll was launched minutes before the coronation night started on March 18, and closed at midnight, before the winners were announced.

Here is the official list of winners of Bb Pilipinas 2018:

Miss Universe Philippines 2018: Bb 1 Catriona Gray

Bb Pilipinas International 2018: Bb 17 Ahtisa Manalo

Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018: Bb 38 Karen Gallman

Bb Pilipinas Globe 2018: Bb 19 Michele Gumabao

Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018: Bb 32 Eva Patalinjug

Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018: Bb 31 Jehza Huelar

Runners-up:

1st runner-up: Bb 1 Vickie Maria Milagrosa Rushton

2nd runner-up: Bb 14 Samantha Bernardo

– Rappler.com