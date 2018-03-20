'Just to think that I'm going to be able to say Catriona Gray, Philippines, gives me the chills all over again,' she says

Published 2:30 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray is still overwhelmed by the love and support she has been getting after winning the title.

On Monday, March 19, Catriona took to social media to share her thoughts on representing the country one more time. (READ: From Miss World Philippines 2016 to Miss Universe Philippines 2018: The journey of Catriona Gray)

"After months of preparation and guidance and prayers, I kept waiting for a wave of nerves to hit me but it never came. Maybe it was God's gift to me that night, or maybe I just knew I had done everything to be ready, now it was just time for me to enjoy and have fun," she said.

"Just to think that I'm going to be able to say Catriona Gray, Philippines, gives me the chills all over again. How do I begin to thank all of the beautiful souls who have been so generous and kind with their time, effort, and resources? Truly, I would not have been able to realize this dream without you all."

Catriona thanked Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BPCI), led by its chairperson Stella Marquez Araneta, "for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

She also thanked the people who helped her prepare for coronation night, including fashion stylist Ton Lao and talent agent Harley Barley, as well as her family, boyfriend Clint Bondad, and best friend Sandra Lemonon, who was also part of the competition.

"To my family, my love (Clint), and my friends for always being there to support me and give me strength. Special shout-out to my sister (Sandra) who kept me sane throughout," Catriona said.

"Lastly to my Catrionians, what an amazing journey we've been on. Through the highs and lows you've never left my side. For your love, dedication, and ceaseless support... [I am] forever grateful that you've chosen me as your queen. This is all for you. Let's do this."

Catriona, who won Miss World Philippines in 2016, was a heavy favorite to win Miss Universe Philippines 2018. She won the biggest number of awards during coronation night last Sunday, March 18, including Best in Long Gown and Best in Swimsuit. – Rappler.com

