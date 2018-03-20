Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug's answer during the pageant's question and answer round appears to have been copied from a Mega magazine quote

MANILA, Philippines – A few days after she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018, Eva Patalinjug and her answer during the question and answer portion of the pageant went viral. (FULL LIST: Winners, Binibining Pilipinas 2018)

On March 19, Facebook user Pry Rivera posted a video of Patalinjug’s answer beside a screenshot of a 2017 Mega Magazine campaign featuring Nadine Lustre. “Sounds [familiar]? Lol. Read then watch,” said Rivera. Rivera later edited his post to say that because he thought Patalinjug's words sounded familiar, he googled them, and Lustre's quote was the first one he saw.

The copy of Mega Magazine’s campaign read: “In these times when fear and uncertainty have seemingly taken over, as a united nation, we remain steadfast and unfazed in the midst of challenges. I believe what we need as one nation now is unity. As we celebrate our country’s independence, let us march forward towards the future, in the hopes of building a better nation, #TheNewPH. This is my stand and my pledge for humanity.”

Patalinjug, who was asked what a beauty queen’s role was in the Philippine economy’s success, answered: “A role of the beauty queen is to be a voice. I am here to make a message to all of you. In these times of uncertainty and fear that have seemingly taken over our country, we have remained steadfast and unfazed amidst all the challenges. As a united nation, what we can do is to set aside our political differences, forget our academic and social preferences, and let love and loyalty for our country rise above all. So we can march towards our future in the hopes of making a peaceful country.”

Rivera’s post has over 10,000 shares as of posting.

The Bb Pilipinas 2018 coronation night was held on March 18 at the Araneta Coliseum. The night was hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, actor Richard Gutierrez, and Miss International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves. Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018. (READ: Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018)

Kagandahang Flores (KF) founder Rodgil Flores told Rappler that he has yet to talk to Patalinjug about the issue. KF was Patalinjug's pageant training camp. Rappler has also reached out to Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Incorporated for comment. – Rappler.com

