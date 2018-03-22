Finally, Jehza has a crown and will represent the country in Miss Supranational!

Published 7:00 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –After 2 previous attempts, Jehza Huelar finally won a crown during the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant.

Just like MJ Lastimosa and Pia Wurtzbach, Jehza did not give up her dreams of winning the crown. She joined again this year, surprising many pagenat-watchers since she just got engaged to her boyfriend, basketball player Peter June Simon.

Finally, Jehza has achieved her longtime dream, winning the title of Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018 and becoming the successor of Chanel Olive Thomas, who was estatic as she crowned a friend.

Here's a look back at Jehza's journey to the crown.

April 2016

Jehza, who hails from Davao, was around 21 years old when she joined the pageant. She would emerge as 2nd runner-up in the batch, which included Kylie Verzosa, Maxine Medina, and Nicole Cordoves

April 2017

After resigning from her 2nd runner-up position, Jehza submitted her application again and got into the 2017 batch. Unfortunately she only made it to the top 15. Rachel Peters and Mariel de Leon emerged as the top winners in 2017.

January 2018

Following her engagement to Peter June (PJ) Simon, it was reported that she was going to take one more shot at nabbing the a crown. She put on hold whatever plans she and PJ had and quietly submitted her application form at the BPCI office in Quezon City.

In an interview with pageant blogger Norman Tinio, Jehza said that "when PJ and I discussed about the Bb. Pilipinas 2018 application. There was no drama or anything that would have lengthened the talk. When he gave me the blessing to join this year, I took the opportunity to apply the following day – which happens to be the final day of submission.

"God’s plan for me really works mysteriously… it is not my plan to join this year…it is His plans…..and I believe in that.”

Following the screening Jehza made it to the Top 40 candidates, this time as Bb number 31.

February

After weeks of grueling work, Jehza, along with the other 39 candidates were formally introduced to the media.

March

Jehza was among those chosen for the top 10 in the Best National Costume category during the fashion show. She also got loud cheers during the Parade of Beauties.

During coronation night, Jehza gave it her all, looking relaxed and calm as she aced the swimsuit and evening gown competition. In the final Q&A, Jehza was asked: "What do you think is the most important quality of a millennial woman?"

She answered: “I think the most important quality a millennial woman have is to have a vision. With her vision, she should have this attitude and perseverance so that she can achieve her goals. And if she’s good at [having a] vision, she will be able to express herself freely. So I would hope that all the millennials out here would really adhere to our culture and our tradition so that we can inspire others, we can impact people. Thank you.”

And after a deliberation by the judges, she was finally rewarded and became this year's Bb Pilipinas Supranational. Her win got everyone cheering at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which included some of her pageant sisters.

Two days after winning a crown, Jehza took to Instagram with a message to her supporters.

"Thank you Lord God for all your blessings to me and to my family... for the strength you’re giving me each day and for all the people around me whose making my life more meaningful. Truly, your timing is perfect. I am more ready to embark myself on a new journey. Massive shoutout to #spectacHuelars #Jehzabelles, to my Seafarer Family, mga taga-Dabaw (to the people of Davao) and to all my supporters around the world. I can’t wait to say...

Jehza Huelar, PHILIPPINES!!!"

