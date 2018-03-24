From the volleyball court, Michele spikes for the crown in this year's Miss Globe pageant

Published 10:16 AM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 Michele Gumabao is no stranger to the spotlight. As a former De La Salle volleyball player, TV personality, and current member of the Creamline Cool Smashers, Michele is known for her competitive streak on the court.

But in January, she surprised a lot of fans when she decided to try her luck in Bb Pilipinas. After two months of training, media, and pageant talks, Michele succeeded Nelda Ibe, who placed 1st runner-up in the Miss Globe 2017 pageant.

Michele now has the huge task of continuing the country's bid in the pageant, which was won by Ann Colis in 2015.

Let's get to know more about Michele.

1. Her family is in showbiz. Michele is the daughter of actor and former politician Dennis Roldan. Her sister, Kat, is a model while her brother, Marco is a young actor. Actress Isabel Rivas is her aunt.

In an interview with GMA's News To Go, Michele was asked how she felt about controversies involving father and if they remained close even if he was in prison. In 2014, Dennis was sentenced to life imprisonment for a kidnap-for-ransom case.

"Yes we're very close. Growing up, I was super close to my dad, I was a daddy's girl. I grew up as a fighter because of him. And he already taught me all the things I needed when I was young. He molded me into the woman that I am today. he's really a big inspiration in my life. And he was the one na talagang (who was really my) peg, fitspiration. My career inspiration was really my father," she said.

2. Aside from volleyball, Michele is serious about her fitness routine. To keep fit in playing volleyball, Michele alternates her fitness routine with various exercises. She lifts weights, does medicine ball, and circuit training.

3. She loves dogs. Michele is a dog lover. In fact, during the Bb Pilipinas talent competition, she did dog tricks with two of her pets. Unfortunately, they were not cooperative that day.

4. Michele loves to travel. When she has the time in between her volleyball duties or making TV appearances, Michele travels with her family or boyfriend.

5. She's in a serious relationship. Michele has been in a relationship with Aldo Panlilio, who does is the strength and conditioning coach for the Phoenix Petroleum Fuelmasters and part owner of Grind House Manila.

Hours before the coronation night, Aldo was in full support of Michele, posting on Instagram: "Joining the Binibining pilipinas pageant wasn't even in your plans till about February, but even with the short period of prep time, you accepted the challenge and got yourself ready and became in the talks to take home a crown. [It] goes to show you can do anything you set your mind to. Whatever happens, me and all the people who support you will be proud no matter what. I know you got this 'cause we winners! Tonight is the night! [Michele Gumabao]."

6. Michele invests a lot in skin care. During the live chat with the queens on Thursday, March 22, Michele said that she invests a lot in her skin care routine since she doesn't wear makeup on the court.

"I invest in skin care because playing volleyball, you do not wear makeup. So you have to be good on the camera, have to be good when taking pictures. Not like in beauty pageants [it's] covered up. So it's very hard, you have to invest in skin care....I'm more of the oils and naturally home-grown products," she said.

After winning the Bb Pilipinas Globe title, Michele took to Instagram to thank the people behind her journey.

"This crown is for every girl who was told she couldn't! Believe in yourself. Impossible is just a word! So overwhelmed I still can't believe I've been given this opportunity to represent our country internationally. Thank you [Bb Pilipinas], thank you to all my Michelins, to all our admins! To my family, my best friends, everyone who supported along the way! To QC and Tito Joey of Albay!

"Thank you for your support! To [Imad Ammar] for believing in me all the way!

To my Aces and Queens family thank you! [Nat Manilag] for making sure I was always dressed like a queen [Ricci Conde] for making me look like one!"

– Rappler.com

