Published 5:51 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug has spoken up on the issue that she allegedly "copied" the statement from a fashion magazine's campaign featuring Nadine Lustre.

On Monday, March 19, a netizen named Pry Rivera posted Patalinjug's answer next to a photo of Nadine that was featured during Mega Magazine's Independence Day celebration.

In the magazine, it read: “In these times when fear and uncertainty have seemingly taken over, as a united nation, we remain steadfast and unfazed in the midst of challenges. I believe what we need as one nation now is unity. As we celebrate our country’s independence, let us march forward towards the future, in the hopes of building a better nation, #TheNewPH. This is my stand and my pledge for humanity.”

Patalinjug, who was asked what the role of a beauty queen in the Philippine economy during the Bb Pilipinas Coronation Night Q&A last Sunday night, answered: “A role of the beauty queen is to be a voice. I am here to make a message to all of you. In these times of uncertainty and fear that have seemingly taken over our country, we have remained steadfast and unfazed amidst all the challenges. As a united nation, what we can do is to set aside our political differences, forget our academic and social preferences, and let love and loyalty for our country rise above all. So we can march towards our future in the hopes of making a peaceful country.”

In an interview with GMA's New To Go on Thursday, March 22, Patalinjug said that she utilized the statement and that she stands by whatever she said.

"The thing about expectations kasi when you put yourself in a pedestal, everyone expects you to be perfect. But [in] reality, nobody's perfect naman talaga. And as Karen [Gallman] said, it's so hard to answer questions in front of thousands of people. And it's so hard to join a pageant. So dapat din iyon i-put into mind ng tao," she said.

"And regarding with [sic] the issue, I utilized the two liner quote or the slogan of [the] ad campaign of Mega Magazine which is for the Independence Day last year ata and I really got inspired with it because it's very timely and appropriate with the question that was thrown to me. And at the end of the slogan, I put there that as a country, we have to really put aside or set aside our political differences and social economic, academic preferences, para naman umasenso yung nation natin (so our nation can prosper).

"I really stand by and believe in every word I said, and I really look up to Nadine [Lustre]. It's just that yung mga netizens lang talaga (the netizens really)...I really respect the people that said I copied Nadine but that's not the case talaga. I really got inspired and I really stand on [sic] what I said during the question and answer because it's very timely naman to say that talaga eh. That's a very powerful message that Mega Magazine made and I think that would be appropriate naman talaga to say it again to the people."

Patalinjug, who is from Cebu and a former Mutya ng Pilipinas titleholder, will represent the country in the Miss Grand International pageant to be held in Myanmar this year. – Rappler.com