Published 8:48 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas contestant Sandra Lemonon may have not won a title in the Binibining Pilipinas Coronation night on Sunday, March 18, but her honesty has gotten the attention not only of the fans but of the sector in charge of the "Build Build Build" program.

On Friday, March 23, Sandra met with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) officials led by secretary Art Tugade, wherein she was briefed about the Duterte administration's said program.

The "Build Build Build" program is the government's program on infrastructures that includes building bridges, railways, and subways.

Anna Mae Lamentillo, who is in charge of the Build Build Build committee posted photos of Sandra reading about the program.

"If Binibining Pilipinas event happened today, I’m sure it would be an entirely different story. Time to #BuildBuildBuild. Thank you Binibining Pilipinas 35 Sandra Lemonon," she said.

Sandra became the talk of the town when she admitted that she was not aware of the program when asked during the final question and answer portion of the competition.

"Actually you know what, I studied so much for this Q&A, but sadly that's something that I don't know really much about. But at least I'm here trying to answer a good question. Thank you," she said, prompting Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach to commend her for her honesty.

Following the coronation night where her good friend Catriona Gray won Miss Universe Philippines, Sandra, in an interview with ABS-CBN admitted she did not look at her phone for a day.

She feared the social media backlash as well as the fact she misheard the words: instead of "build," she heard "bill." When she finally checked her phone, however, she was surprised by the outpour of support.

"I'm not known on Instagram; I only had 4,000 followers. And now, I have 10,000 followers and that's crazy!" she said.

She also confirmed that she will be competing again in the Bb Pilipinas pageant in the future. –Rappler.com