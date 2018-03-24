After her first try in 2012, Karen makes a return in Binibining Pilipinas and wins one of the crowns

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant watchers has described Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman as one of the candidates with the prettiest faces in this year's batch.

Her return after 6 years since competing in 2012 got everyone excited since she was one of the favorites to win.

On March 18, the 25-year-old was crowned as the successor of Miss Intercontinental 1st runner-up 2017 Katarina Rodriguez.

After the country came so close to winning the said pageant twice, it will now be up to Karen to finally bag the first Miss Intercontiental title for the Philippines.

Let's get to know more about Karen.

1. She's Filipino-Australian. Like Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray, Karen, who represented Bohol in the competition, is of Filipino and Australian ancestry.

She and Catriona are the 2nd batch of Filipino-Australian beauties who won Bb Pilipinas titles in recent years. Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Thomas and Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2017 Elizabeth Clenci are also of Filipino and Australian ancestry.

2. Karen advocates for education. In her video interview posted on the Bb Pilipinas website, Karen said that while growing up in Bohol, she had fun with her siblings but she also saw the hardships students go through to attend primary school.

"One of the things that excites me is to promote my advocacy which is to improve compulsory education in the rural parts of the Philippines.

"Having been born and raised in Bohol, I attended primary school there, and looking back, I witnessed the hardships students underwent just to attend primary school. And I realized that there's a huge lack of teaching materials and quality in secondary and primary education. That's why it excites me to be able to be given this opportunity to promote my advocacy."

3. She is an avid traveler. In her video interview, Karen also said that she has already been to 30 countries. She counts her trip to Iceland as one of her favorites so far.

Into the blue #Iceland #bluelagoon A post shared by Karen Gallman (@karengallman_) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:25am PST

4. She is an analyst. Before trying her luck again in Bb Pilipinas, Karen worked as an operations analyst in a company in London.

5. On joining the pageant one more time. In an interview with Rappler prior to coronation night, Karen said that so many things have changed since she first joined Bb Pilipinas.

"When I first joined Bb Pilipinas, Instagram wasn't popular back then. So ngayon (now), it's very big and everyone's just fanatic about Bb Pilipinas, so you have a lot more fans. And I think it's a good thing as well because we're trending our advocacies we can share to everyone. But the difference now [is] back then, I was only 19 years old. And I wasn't really ready physically, emotionally...but now, I've gained work-life experience through education and my job as an analyst in London. I feel that I am more ready this time around and equipped to be the next titleholder. "

Raw footage of newly crowned @RealBbPilipinas Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman. Asked her about the difference when she joined in 2012. pic.twitter.com/bu4lgyNU9H — alexa villano (@alexavillano) March 24, 2018

Following her win, Karen took to Instagram to thank the people who shared her journey towards winning the competition.

"I now represent my beautiful nation which I call home...the Philippines. This would not have been possible without those who have helped my preparation throughout this journey. The following people I can't express enough gratitude for everything you have done: Ms Stella Areneta, you are an inspiration to all us ladies and thank you for this opportunity as it means the world to me.

"KF's one and only Tito Rodgil Flores who has been my back-bone and greatest mentor, KF's Mommy G for making me always strive for perfection. The [Kagandahang Flores] camp and mentors for your continued support and confidence in my ability which made me work harder everyday."

She also made special mention of her styling team, boyfriend Ian, and the people of Bohol.

"To my beloved Bohol and all my other supporters, thank you for carrying me through with all your well wishes and messages of congratulations Day one has now gone and I am motivated more than ever to use my crown to address the needs of our people. With great responsibility ahead, I vow to give my best to bring home our nation's first ever Ms Intercontinental crown!"

I now represent my beautiful nation which I call home...the Philippines This would not have been possible without those who have helped my preparation throughout this journey. The following people I cant express enough gratitude for everything you have done: Ms Stella Areneta you are an inspiration to all us ladies and thank you for this opportunity as it means the world to me. KF’s one and only Tito Rodgil Flores who has been my back-bone and greatest mentor KF’s Mommy G for making me always strive for perfection. The @kfforcrownandcountry camp and mentors for your continued support and confidence in my ability which made me work harder everyday. My glam team @bonitapenaranda @antheabueno @mj.ariola21 @renzpangilinan @ethandavid_ you all are a joy to work with and made me shine on every occasion My designer @benjleguiab_iv for wowing the nation with my glamorous red dress @uhhminah & @gangalonto for coordinating all the events otherwise it would have only been @ian.garton in the stands To my beloved Bohol and all my other supporters, thank you for carrying me through with all your well wishes and messages of congratulations Day one has now gone and I am motivated more than ever to use my crown to address the needs of our people. With great responsibility ahead, I vow to give my best to bring home our nations first ever Ms Intercontinental crown! A post shared by Karen Gallman (@karengallman_) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:54pm PDT

– Rappler.com

