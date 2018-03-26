5 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug
MANILA, Philippines – Only a few days after she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018, Eva Psychee Patalinjug already made headlines for her seemingly copied answer during the Q&A portion on coronaton night. But just like her co-queens, Eva has learned to take the criticism against her in stride.
Like Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray, Eva was a fan favorite and a lot of fans believed she would win a crown. On March 18, she became the successor of Elizabeth Clenci, who finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant held in Vietnam in 2017. Eva hopes to become the country's first main winner of the Thai-based pageant, following the runner-up placements of Elizabeth, Nicole Cordoves, Parul Shah, and Ali Forbes.
Let's get to know more about Eva.
1. She is no stranger to pageants. Eva previously competed in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2014. She was initially supposed to compete in the pageant assigned to her but the competition was postponed. She then decided to concentrate on her law studies.
2. Eva is related to Carlo J Caparas. Unknown to many, Eva is related to director Carlo J Caparas and his late wife Donna Villa, whose real name is Marian Patalinjug. Eva is the couple's niece.
3. Long before she joined Bb Pilipinas, Eva was already active with socio-civic work. Eva has been involved in a number of organizations in Cebu, including the Repos Angels Inc, an organization dedicated to protecting women and children from domestic violence. She has also visited the Philippine National School for the Blind.
“We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give” -Winston Churchill So happy and humbled to be part of such an amazing group, Repos Angels Inc. A family that is willing to serve others and a family that values kindness and respect. Thank you to all the sponsors! To everyone, keep inspiring others!
“We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give” -Winston Churchill So happy and humbled to be part of such an amazing group, Repos Angels Inc. A family that is willing to serve others and a family that values kindness and respect. Thank you to all the sponsors! To everyone, keep inspiring others!
It feels so good to give back without expecting anything in return. I realized that we are all humans and we all want a chance, a chance at life, good education, and a chance to become successful in life. Seeing these children made my heart melt because of their determination to strive hard and become somebody despite the hardships they are facing. Disability is never a hindrance in life. I’m very honored and very happy I was able to talk to them, hug them and I suppose became an inspiration to them. Indeed, a person’s most useful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help and serve others. We must all remember not to take things for granted - education, food, resources, etc. because there are a lot of people who have less or who have none. Let your life mean something, become an inspiration to others so that they may try do more and become more than they are today. Advance Merry Christmas, Everybody!
It feels so good to give back without expecting anything in return. I realized that we are all humans and we all want a chance, a chance at life, good education, and a chance to become successful in life. Seeing these children made my heart melt because of their determination to strive hard and become somebody despite the hardships they are facing. Disability is never a hindrance in life. I’m very honored and very happy I was able to talk to them, hug them and I suppose became an inspiration to them. Indeed, a person’s most useful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help and serve others. We must all remember not to take things for granted - education, food, resources, etc. because there are a lot of people who have less or who have none. Let your life mean something, become an inspiration to others so that they may try do more and become more than they are today. Advance Merry Christmas, Everybody!
4. After finishing her nursing degree, Eva decided to take up law. In an interview with selected media before she formally joined Bb Pilipinas, Eva shared that aside from her activities, she's currently a law student. Asked how she will balance her studies if she wins (and she did!), Eva said: "I thought of that already, especially now that I'm joining Bb Pilipinas this [semester]. That's why I took all the subjects this [semester], that's why I don't have problems with that.
"Hopefully if I win, my other plan is to transfer school from Cebu to Manila because law school is only from 5 to 8 pm."
Eva, who is currently taking up her law degree at the University of San Carlos was planning to either to go to La Salle or Ateneo at that time of the interview.
You see, its not all about the glitz and glamour. Not everyone knows that I’ve lived an imperfect life just like everybody else, behind the idealized version of life you see on social media, I’ve had bittersweet experiences related to my personal and professional life. What’s imporant is we bounce back, grow up and learn from all of it. No one will ever be perfect! So, it’s okay not to be. Live your life that way you want it to be and don’t let the judgement of others get in the way. They don’t know the whole you, continue striving hard for the things that you want and love but never ever lose yourself in the process.
5. She has her own makeup line. Aside from being a law student and model, Eva is also an entrepeneur. She is busy developing her makeup line, Psychee Cosmetics, which includes lipsticks and false eyelashes.
Days after winning the pageant, Eva took to her social media accounts to thank the people and those who have supported in her bid for a crown.
"As all of you know, this week has been a whirlwind for me, it is true that once you join Bb Pilipinas you become a whole new person after. To be crowned as Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 is complete bliss. To have competed alongside amazing people from the great islands of the Philippines brings me so much pride and joy to represent our nation in Myanmar this October," Eva wrote on Facebook.
"But before winning a crown, I have been in rides both long and windy to get where I am today. But with amazing people, I was able to overcome difficulties along the way," she added.
She then went on to thank the people who accompanied her on her journey, including BPCI chair Stella Marquez Araneta, her family and friends, Kagandahang Flores founder Rodgil Flores and her other KF mentors, designer Philipp Tampus, her glam team, and her boyfriend Francis Lim.
She also thanked her supporters: "And to the people who are always ready to throw rocks and pebbles for me, I am thankful. You have showed me that in life, we need to work hard for us to appreciate where we are now. To everyone who cheered thunders of roars and people whom shed light upon me. Thank you!"
–Rappler.com
Bb Pilipinas coronation night:
- FULL LIST: Winners, Binibining Pilipinas 2018
- IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 swimsuit competition
- IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 long gown competition
- Photo recap: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 coronation night
- Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018
More Bb Pilipinas 2018 updates:
- FULL LIST: The official candidates of Bb Pilipinas 2018
- Get to know every Bb Pilipinas 2018 candidate
- IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 candidates of Bb Pilipinas 2018
- IN PHOTOS: The press presentation of the Bb Pilipinas 2018 candidates
- A look back at memorable national costumes of Bb Pilipinas candidates
- IN PHOTOS: National costumes at Binibining Pilipinas 2018
- Beyond the Filipiniana and terno: the Bb Pilipinas 2018 National Costume review
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2018 Parade of Beauties
- Richard Gutierrez to host Bb Pilipinas 2018
- WATCH: These leading Binibining Pilipinas ladies show off amazing abilities
- WATCH: These Bb Pilipinas candidates display a different kind of talent
- Who's hungry for the crown? Predictions for Bb Pilipinas 2018
Bb Pilipinas 2018 post-pageant:
- Catriona Gray tops Rappler poll on Bb Pilipinas 2018
- READ: Rachel Peters' final speech at Binibining Pilipinas Coronation Night 2018
- From Miss World Philippines 2016 to Miss Universe Philippines 2018: The journey of Catriona Gray
- Bb Pilipinas 2018 candidate seemingly copies answer from magazine campaign
- Catriona Gray thanks fans for support in pageant journey
- Get to know Bb Pilipinas International 2018 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo
- 3rd time's the charm for Jehza Huelar
- Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug explains 'copied' answer in Q&A
- Meet Bb Pilipinas Globe 2018 Michele Gumabao
- Binibining Pilipinas 2018 post-pageant review: a new beginning
- 5 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman
- From World to Universe Success