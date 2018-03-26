The Cebuana beauty is representing the country in the Miss Grand International pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Only a few days after she was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018, Eva Psychee Patalinjug already made headlines for her seemingly copied answer during the Q&A portion on coronaton night. But just like her co-queens, Eva has learned to take the criticism against her in stride.

Like Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray, Eva was a fan favorite and a lot of fans believed she would win a crown. On March 18, she became the successor of Elizabeth Clenci, who finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant held in Vietnam in 2017. Eva hopes to become the country's first main winner of the Thai-based pageant, following the runner-up placements of Elizabeth, Nicole Cordoves, Parul Shah, and Ali Forbes.

Let's get to know more about Eva.

1. She is no stranger to pageants. Eva previously competed in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2014. She was initially supposed to compete in the pageant assigned to her but the competition was postponed. She then decided to concentrate on her law studies.

2. Eva is related to Carlo J Caparas. Unknown to many, Eva is related to director Carlo J Caparas and his late wife Donna Villa, whose real name is Marian Patalinjug. Eva is the couple's niece.

3. Long before she joined Bb Pilipinas, Eva was already active with socio-civic work. Eva has been involved in a number of organizations in Cebu, including the Repos Angels Inc, an organization dedicated to protecting women and children from domestic violence. She has also visited the Philippine National School for the Blind.

“We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give” -Winston Churchill So happy and humbled to be part of such an amazing group, Repos Angels Inc. A family that is willing to serve others and a family that values kindness and respect. Thank you to all the sponsors! To everyone, keep inspiring others! A post shared by Eva Psychee Patalinjug (@evapatalinjug) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

It feels so good to give back without expecting anything in return. I realized that we are all humans and we all want a chance, a chance at life, good education, and a chance to become successful in life. Seeing these children made my heart melt because of their determination to strive hard and become somebody despite the hardships they are facing. Disability is never a hindrance in life. I’m very honored and very happy I was able to talk to them, hug them and I suppose became an inspiration to them. Indeed, a person’s most useful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help and serve others. We must all remember not to take things for granted - education, food, resources, etc. because there are a lot of people who have less or who have none. Let your life mean something, become an inspiration to others so that they may try do more and become more than they are today. Advance Merry Christmas, Everybody! A post shared by Eva Psychee Patalinjug (@evapatalinjug) on Dec 15, 2017 at 2:15am PST

4. After finishing her nursing degree, Eva decided to take up law. In an interview with selected media before she formally joined Bb Pilipinas, Eva shared that aside from her activities, she's currently a law student. Asked how she will balance her studies if she wins (and she did!), Eva said: "I thought of that already, especially now that I'm joining Bb Pilipinas this [semester]. That's why I took all the subjects this [semester], that's why I don't have problems with that.

"Hopefully if I win, my other plan is to transfer school from Cebu to Manila because law school is only from 5 to 8 pm."

Eva, who is currently taking up her law degree at the University of San Carlos was planning to either to go to La Salle or Ateneo at that time of the interview.

5. She has her own makeup line. Aside from being a law student and model, Eva is also an entrepeneur. She is busy developing her makeup line, Psychee Cosmetics, which includes lipsticks and false eyelashes.

Days after winning the pageant, Eva took to her social media accounts to thank the people and those who have supported in her bid for a crown.

"As all of you know, this week has been a whirlwind for me, it is true that once you join Bb Pilipinas you become a whole new person after. To be crowned as Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 is complete bliss. To have competed alongside amazing people from the great islands of the Philippines brings me so much pride and joy to represent our nation in Myanmar this October," Eva wrote on Facebook.

"But before winning a crown, I have been in rides both long and windy to get where I am today. But with amazing people, I was able to overcome difficulties along the way," she added.

She then went on to thank the people who accompanied her on her journey, including BPCI chair Stella Marquez Araneta, her family and friends, Kagandahang Flores founder Rodgil Flores and her other KF mentors, designer Philipp Tampus, her glam team, and her boyfriend Francis Lim.

She also thanked her supporters: "And to the people who are always ready to throw rocks and pebbles for me, I am thankful. You have showed me that in life, we need to work hard for us to appreciate where we are now. To everyone who cheered thunders of roars and people whom shed light upon me. Thank you!"

