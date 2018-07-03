Catriona says she has no problem competing with Spain's Angela Ponce, who won the title last week

Published 10:22 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray said that does not mind competing with a transwoman in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant this year.

In an interview with ABS-CBN on Tuesday, July 3, Catriona was asked about Spain's Angela Ponce, who won the title last week.

Angela made history as the first transwoman to win the Miss Universe Spain pageant.

"Personally, I have no problem with it. But I do understand why there is quite an uproar amongst all the fans and different people looking at the issue. because it is a very young discussion about the LGBTQ and especially coming from a traditional in the arena of pageantry," she said.

Catriona said that it will still be up to the Miss Universe Organization if they will allow Angela to compete as well as the country of representation.

"If that contestant can go through the casting process, become a candidate, and earn the right to represent her country, then why not? Who are we to say, 'You know that's wrong.’ I mean it's the discretion talaga of the organization," she added.

Catriona said that given the chance, she would love to ask Angela her experience, adding that she doesn't see Angela differently.

"I would love to hear her personal experience on the battlefront of being a transgender woman. Kasi iba eh (Because it's different,) if it's a personal experience that you had people personally come up to you or people tell you things and put it together the understanding of the topic," she said.

In 2012, the Miss Universe Organization announced that it was allowing transwoman candidates to participate. It is unclear if the rule still applies, after Donald Trump sold the organization to to IMG. – Rappler.com