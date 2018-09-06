Catriona is one of the models for the brand, which sponsors Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray has been chosen to be one of the models for designer Sherri Hill's collection during New York Fashion Week.

Catriona confirmed this in an Instagram post. She then posted a short video of her walking in the streets of New York, tagging the Sherri Hill brand.

Walking into NYFW like @sherrihill A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Sep 5, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

Sherri has also shared an Instagram video story of Catriona.

Binibining Pilipinas also confirmed the news on its Facebook page.

"Catriona gets ready for NY Fashion Week. Will walk for Sherri Hill."

The fashion show happens on Friday, September 7, New York time.

Sherri Hill is one of the sponsors of the Miss Universe pageant. Past queens such as Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have walked the runway for Sherri.

Catriona is set to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant happening on December 17 in Thailand. – Rappler.com