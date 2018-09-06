Catriona Gray to walk for Sherri Hill in New York Fashion Week
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray has been chosen to be one of the models for designer Sherri Hill's collection during New York Fashion Week.
Catriona confirmed this in an Instagram post. She then posted a short video of her walking in the streets of New York, tagging the Sherri Hill brand.
Sherri has also shared an Instagram video story of Catriona.
The IT Girl | Catriona Gray will be walking for Sherri Hill NYFW on Friday! She’s making us so proud by being the first ever Miss Philippines (prior to Miss Universe competition) to be invited in New York for Fashion Week and by Miss Universe Organization! : @sherrihill #catrionagray #missuniverse #missuniverso #missphilippines
Binibining Pilipinas also confirmed the news on its Facebook page.
"Catriona gets ready for NY Fashion Week. Will walk for Sherri Hill."
The fashion show happens on Friday, September 7, New York time.
Sherri Hill is one of the sponsors of the Miss Universe pageant. Past queens such as Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have walked the runway for Sherri.
Catriona is set to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant happening on December 17 in Thailand. – Rappler.com