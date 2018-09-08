Catriona is in Sherri Hill's Spring 2019 fashion show

Published 9:50 AM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray showed her catwalk skills on Friday, September 7 (Saturday, September 8 Manila), at New York Fashion Week as she modeled for designer Sherri Hill at Gotham Hall.

Catriona walked onstage twice – first in a light pink sequined gown and in a yellow gown with a cape.

A day before the event, Sherri Hill shared a photo of Catriona in one of the dresses from the designer's collection.

Catriona announced on Wednesday, September 5, that she was set to walk for the fashion designer. Sherri Hill is one of Miss Universe's sponsors.

Beauty queens such as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have walked for Sherri Hill in past shows. – Rappler.com