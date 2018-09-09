Filipino wit shines in the comments section of the Sherri Hill post

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray debuted on New York Fashion Week on Friday, September 7 and as expected, the internet was abuzz after she walked the runway for formal evening wear designer Sherri Hill.

But it was a different kind of buzz over the weekend as fans of the beauty queen flooded the Sherri Hill Facebook page with witty and hilarious messages of pride over the Catriona's stint on the runway.

It's a hilarious take on the habit of Facebook users to indicate where they're watching from (if it's a Facebook live video) or reading from (it it's a regular post).

From Argentina... corned beef to España... Boulevard Manila, check out some of the funny posts below:

Catriona is set to compete in the Miss Universe pageant on December 17 in Thailand. – Rappler.com