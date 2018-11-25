Catriona gives her take on mental health, education, and feminism

Published 4:35 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray returned to The Bottomline on Saturday, November 24 to answer questions from a panel even as she gets ready for the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand on December 17. (READ: From Miss World Philippines 2016 to Miss Universe Philippines 2018: The journey of Catriona Gray)

In the interview with a panel composed of friends including Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves, swimwear designer Domz Ramos, students ambassadors, fashion designers, and pageant analysts, Catriona answered a range of questions from mental health, education, feminism, failure, and the qualities she believe that can make her win the crown. (Make way for the queen: Catriona Gray charms in Q&As)

Here some excerpts from the interview:

On how she would show a cynic how beautiful the world is

Catriona: Well I think how we perceive our outer world is how we perceive our inner world. When you can see it from a lens of gratitude or you're able to pinpoint small beauties in everday life or small acts of humanity, or something that makes you smile, you have to make an effort to see it. And so I would tell that cynic look around you, is there something that's distorting your view of the world? And if there is, remove it and try to see the beauty in the world because it's a beautiful world.

If given a chance to be a teacher for a day, what subject would you like to teach?

Catriona: It would actually be life skills, especially when they're young – how to interact with each other. Like simple things – how to share or something that's taken away from them. Or if there's a dispute, something to reason out that children can understand because i think a lot of the times in our education system, basic life skills are taught [but] they are not in placed. So when we grow into adults trying to figure out the world that we become into, we have to make mistakes and we have to learn through people hey, we shouldn't approach it in this way or there's a problem here, this not how you handle it. So I think you need to start young if you make it simple for children then they would grow to reasonable and equal headed adults.

Her thoughts on Filipino and Panitikan being removed in college

Catriona: I think it would be really sad if we were to reach that point. One because I feel that when you reach a certain age, you'll have an appreciation for what Tagalog is – the poetry of it, the history of it. How it represents our culture. Whereas it you would just take that out, who else would pioneer our language for the next generation?

On the possibility of failure and not winning

Catriona: I never consider failure. Why? Because I feel that if you have that in your vision, it will distract you, it will withdraw your energy from you. And I need 100%, 120% of my energy to go towards winning.

Given her surprise decision to be an independent candidate in this Bb Pilipinas, would she rather be the one who hides the truth or the one who tells a lie?

Catriona: I would rather be the one who hides the truth because I believe no matter what, the truth will always come out. And I always believe that staying true to myself which is what I did in being an independent candidate, I just wanted to create my own team. Instead of focusing on multiple girls, I got undecided focus from a team of people that I chose myself. So I was allowed to be creative in that space and surround myself with a core team and it's one of the best decisions I made.

On whether beauty queens have the voice to convince the government to make HIV/AIDS education awareness a priority

Catriona: I think we do have a voice to use. Why? Because governments listen to the people. And if I can be a voice to the people, and either empower them to speak up or to somehow create awareness or educate about the cause just like what I do as an HIV advaocate and go around in campus tours, that's when you have enough collective voices that's when the government will start to hear us.

Why she keeps quiet on political issues or issues she feels strong about

Catriona: I like to take it as if it's the time and place. I am not going to be a public figure that just spouses an opinion without being considerate of both sides and validating both sides because at the end of the day, I wear a Philippines sash and the Philippines is made up of millions of Filipinos with different points of view and different political standpoints. So I never want to polarize that.

Whereas for my own individual belief, something that I'm passionate about is inequality and in that unequal access to basic human rights such as education. And this is something close to my heart because I work in Tondo a lot or even education working with Love Yourself where there are so many areas that are experiencing just a gap of awareness of basic education and alter people's lives.

On her take about the passage of the Mental Health Act in the country.

Catriona: I think it's a great step forward because I believe that there's more awareness now than there ever was before. And it's something usually that wasn't talked about because we thought it was a weak will or weak sense of character. Maybe they're just going through something bad or we made up all these excuses to color over what was the truth behind it. But now that we have something that can be put in place, the proper education can finds its way to the hands of people that need it. And the stigma can start to break apart.

On how she will convince a feminist that pageants like Miss Universe are still relevant today

Catriona: I believe the aim of feminism isn't to bring women down for what they choose to express themselves as or what they choose to pursue. I think and I believe that the whole aim of feminism is to support women in whatever they choose to do as long as it's considerate and respectful to someone else.

On the 3 things she believe that can make her win Miss Universe.

Catriona: Luck, Passion, and Love. Luck because if it's your time, it's your time. Like I've always believe that everything happens for a reason. God's divine timing for everything.

Passion because with passion, you will put your heart and work in and your heart will be there. And love because as a beauty queen, I want to have love for my country every step of the way. – Rappler.com