Catriona is compared to Miss Universe 2004 Jennifer Hawkins

Published 4:51 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of her arrival in Bangkok, Thailand, Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray is grabbing the attention of pageant observers – and even a popular UK-based paper.

The Daily Mail posted a feature on the 24-year-old Filipino-Australian titleholder on Tuesday, November 27 with the headline "The next Jennifer Hawkins? Meet the stunning Australian-Filipino singer, model and TV host tipped to take out the 2018 Miss Universe crown."

Jennifer Hawkins is the second Australian to win the title of Miss Universe in 2004.

Catriona, born to a Scottish-Australian father and Filipino mother, was born and raised in Cairns, Australia.

The article, written by Alice Murphy for the Daily Mail Australia detailed Catriona's journey – from being a Miss World candidate in 2016, her advocacies for education and HIV/AIDS awareness, and her new music video "We're In this Together."

The article also noted that she was a heavy favorite to win, based on numbers from Sports Bet Australia.

Catriona hopes to bring back the Miss Universe crown to the Philippines, following in the footsteps of Pia Wurtzbach in 2015. – Rappler.com