The ladies are in full force!

Published 2:51 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hours before Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray kicked off her grand homecoming, her Binibining Pilipinas batch 2018 sisters – Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman, Miss International 1st runner up Ahtisa Manalo, Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar, Bb Pilpinas Globe 2018 Michele Gumabao, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug reunited with Catriona for a photo shoot.

The queens themselves posted a series of photos on their Instagram stories.

Catriona is set to face the media for a press conference before several events – including a parade around the metro – in the next few days. The official candidates of the Bb Pilipinas 2019 will be announced soon. – Rappler.com