Catriona joins the list of personalities featured in stamps such as Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, and Manny Pacquiao

Published 11:41 AM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just like past queens Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss World 2013 Megan Young before her, Catriona Gray has been immortalized in a limited stamp collection, released by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHILPost).



Catriona attended the ceremony to unveil the stamps on Saturday, February 23, at Novotel Manila.



Catriona joins a growing list of living legends presented with their own stamps. Past personalities include Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Catriona is set to have her second motorcade at the Araneta Center on Saturday. On Sunday, February 24, she will have a show called Raise Your Flag at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com