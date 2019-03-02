Do you have what it takes to be a beauty queen?

Published 11:48 AM, March 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) formally announced on Friday, March 1, that the search for the 2019 Bb Pilipinas queens has begun.

Aspiring beauty queens can log on to bbpilipinas.com and download the application form and submit the requirements on or before March 15 at the BPCI office at the Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City.

Six titles are up for grab this year – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.

Pageant night is scheduled in June 2019.

The year 2018 has been a successful one for BPCI, with two queens – Catriona Gray and Karen Gallman – winning their respective titles. Catriona became the country's 4th Miss Universe winner, 3 years after Pia Wurtzbach won in 2015.

Karen, meanwhile, bagged the Philippines' first Miss Intercontinental crown last January.

Bb Pilipinas International 2018 Ahtisa Manalo won 1st runner-up in the Miss International competition in Japan, while Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar and Bb Pilipinas Globe Michele Gumabao were semifinalists in their respective competitions. – Rappler.com