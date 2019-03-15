The actress was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana in 2017

Published 10:46 AM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Winwyn Marquez announced Thursday, March 14, that she will not join Binibining Pilipinas 2019, despite the clamor for her to give the pageant scene another try.

Winwyn, daughter of actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno, joined during the 2015 pageant and placed in the top 15. She competed in Miss World Philippines 2017 and later participated in Reina Hispanoamericana, which she won.

In an Instagram post, Winwyn said that she gave a lot of thought about whether to join or not. She also thanked her supporters.

"I'm so humbled by your thoughts and words of encouragement in joining this pageant season. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso (It's very heartwarming) but due to my work commitments, and upcoming projects with my network, I will not be able to joing BBP since I have an existing contract and projects lined up," she said.

"There will always be a part of me that wants to compete in the pageant setting, at masakit din sa akin hindi ako makakasali pero alam ko na hindi pwede sabay-sabay ang lahat ng bagay."

(There will always be a part of me that wants to compete in the pageant setting and it pains me I will not be able to join, but I know I cannot do everything at the same time.)

Win said that she's ready to move on to the next chapter of her career.

"I've been very fortunate to share my passion for competing in the pageant world and represent our country the best way I can. I am so grateful to contribute in bringing home a crown since that's not easy to do.

"Importante sa akin na naipakita natin ang talento at kakayahan ng Filipino (It was important for me to show to the talent of the Filipino) on the world stage. I will never forget my experience as your first Filipino Reina Hispanoamericana and for the lifelong friendships I've made along the way."

– Rappler.com