FULL LIST: Official candidates, Binibining Pilipinas 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The official candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 were announced on Monday, March 18.
The 40 ladies were selected from 89 applicants after a screening process headed by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) chairperson Stella Araneta and the reigning Bb Pilipinas queens.
According to a post on the BPCI's official Facebook page, the 40 ladies are:
- Hannah Arnold
- Jane Darren Genobisa
- Samantha Poblete
- Danielle Joi Magno
- Mary Faye Murphy
- Joanna Rose Tolledo
- Jessica Marasigan
- Marie Sherry Anne Tormes
- Dia Nicole Magno
- Honey Grace Cartasano
- Francia Layderos
- Cassandra Chan
- Danielle Isabelle Dolk
- Jessarie Dumaguing
- Maria Isabela Galeria
- Julia Eugene Saubier
- Melba Ann Macasaet
- Emma Mary Tiglao
- Alanis Reign Binoya
- Louisielle Denise Amorog
- Gazini Christiana Ganados
- Marianne Marquez
- Joahnna Carla Saad
- Pauline Anne Cordero
- April May Short
- Leren Mae Bautista
- Rubee Marie Faustino
- Larah Grace Lacap
- Martina Faustina Diaz
- Malka Shaver
- Kimberly Penchon
- Samantha Mae Bernardo
- Ilene Astrid de Vera
- Maria Andrea Abesamis
- Bea Patricia Magtanong
- Jean Nicole Guerrero
- Samantha Ashley Lo
- Rosham Ramirez Saeed
- Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton
- Sigrid Grace Flores
The ladies will vie for 6 crowns – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.
Schedule of activities will be announced soon. – Rappler.com