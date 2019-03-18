Did your bet make it?

Published 8:38 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The official candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 were announced on Monday, March 18.

The 40 ladies were selected from 89 applicants after a screening process headed by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) chairperson Stella Araneta and the reigning Bb Pilipinas queens.

According to a post on the BPCI's official Facebook page, the 40 ladies are:

Hannah Arnold

Jane Darren Genobisa

Samantha Poblete

Danielle Joi Magno

Mary Faye Murphy

Joanna Rose Tolledo

Jessica Marasigan

Marie Sherry Anne Tormes

Dia Nicole Magno

Honey Grace Cartasano

Francia Layderos

Cassandra Chan

Danielle Isabelle Dolk

Jessarie Dumaguing

Maria Isabela Galeria

Julia Eugene Saubier

Melba Ann Macasaet

Emma Mary Tiglao

Alanis Reign Binoya

Louisielle Denise Amorog

Gazini Christiana Ganados

Marianne Marquez

Joahnna Carla Saad

Pauline Anne Cordero

April May Short

Leren Mae Bautista

Rubee Marie Faustino

Larah Grace Lacap

Martina Faustina Diaz

Malka Shaver

Kimberly Penchon

Samantha Mae Bernardo

Ilene Astrid de Vera

Maria Andrea Abesamis

Bea Patricia Magtanong

Jean Nicole Guerrero

Samantha Ashley Lo

Rosham Ramirez Saeed

Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton

Sigrid Grace Flores

The ladies will vie for 6 crowns – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.

Schedule of activities will be announced soon. – Rappler.com