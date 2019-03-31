17 ladies show off their respective talents at the Farmers Plaza

Published 4:00 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas came out in full force Saturday, March 30 as they showed off during the pageant's talent show at the Farmers Plaza Activtiy Center in Araneta Center, Quezon City.

Seventeen of the 40 ladies showcased their respective talents from singing, dancing, and the arts.

The candidates are expected to meet the media very soon before their next set of activities.

Coronation night is scheduled in June.

Ilene de Vera

Hannah Arnold

Samantha Bernardo

Sigrid Grace Flores

Jessarie Dumaguing

Cassandra Chan

Denise Omorog

Malka Shaver

Larah Grace Lacap

April May Short

Gazini Ganados

Mary Faye Murphy

Dia Nicole Magno

Francia Papa Layderos

Sherry Ann Tormes

Emma Tiglao

Alanis Reign Binoya

– Rappler.com