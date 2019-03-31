IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2019 talent show
MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas came out in full force Saturday, March 30 as they showed off during the pageant's talent show at the Farmers Plaza Activtiy Center in Araneta Center, Quezon City.
Seventeen of the 40 ladies showcased their respective talents from singing, dancing, and the arts.
The candidates are expected to meet the media very soon before their next set of activities.
Coronation night is scheduled in June.
Ilene de Vera
Hannah Arnold
Samantha Bernardo
Sigrid Grace Flores
Jessarie Dumaguing
Cassandra Chan
Denise Omorog
Malka Shaver
Larah Grace Lacap
April May Short
Gazini Ganados
Mary Faye Murphy
Dia Nicole Magno
Francia Papa Layderos
Sherry Ann Tormes
Emma Tiglao
Alanis Reign Binoya
– Rappler.com