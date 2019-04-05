Meet the 40 ladies vying to represent the Philippines in the international pageant circuit

Published 8:30 AM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's officially pageant season again as the 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 were introduced to the media at the Novotel Hotel on Thursday, April 4.

The ladies wore swimsuits designed by Domz Ramos of Dr. Swim and shoes provided by designer Jojo Bragais.

Unlike previous editions, this year's candidates wore sashes bearing the names of the cities or provinces they are representing.

Past candidates including the 2018 Bb Pilipinas queens were present to support the ladies.

Six crowns are at stake. These are: Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.

The grand coronation night is scheduled on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

1 Jessica Marasigan, Malabon

2 Danielle Joi Magno, Pangasinan

3 Martina Turner Diaz, Muntinlupa

4 Malka Shaver, Zamboanga Sibugay

5 Sigrid Grace Flores, Iloilo City

6 Jane Darren Genobisa, Davao del Sur

7 Johanna Carla Saad, Dumaguete City

8 Melba Ann Macasaet, Negros Oriental

9 Marianne Marquez, Marikina

10 Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal

11 Marie Sherry Anne Tormes, Polangi, Albay

12 Gazini Christiana Ganados, Talisay, Cebu

13 Maria Andrea Abesamis, Pasig

14 Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna

15 Maria Isabela Galeria, Sorsogon

16 Denise Omorog, Baras, Catanduanes

17 Bea Patricia Magtanong, Bataan

18 Hannah Arnold, Masbate

19 Ilene Astrid de Vera, Mandaue City, Cebu

20 Julia Saubier, Daraga, Albay

21 Anne Barker, Isabela

22 April May Short, Zamboanga City

23 Larah Grace Lacap, Quezon CIty

24 Jean Nicole Guerrero, Ilocos Sur

25. Samantha Ashley Lo, Cebu City

26 Emma Mary Tiglao, Pampanga

27 Samantha Mae Bernardo, Palawan

28 Cassandra Chan, Bacolod

29 Rubee Marie Faustino, Bulacan

30 Resham Ramirez Saeed, Maguindanao

31 Danielle Isabelle Dolk, San Pablo, Laguna

32 Mary Faye Murphy, Tarlac

33 Jessarie Dumaguing, Puerto Princesa

34 Alannis Reign Binoya, Batangas

35 Kimberly Penchon, La Union

36 Francia Layderos, Libon, Albay

37 Samantha Poblete, Cavite

38 Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton, Negros Occidental

39 Dia Nicole Magno, Caraga

40 Joanna Rose Tolledo, Caloocan



