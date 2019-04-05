IN PHOTOS: The press presentation of the Bb Pilipinas 2019 candidates
MANILA, Philippines – It's officially pageant season again as the 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 were introduced to the media at the Novotel Hotel on Thursday, April 4.
The ladies wore swimsuits designed by Domz Ramos of Dr. Swim and shoes provided by designer Jojo Bragais.
Unlike previous editions, this year's candidates wore sashes bearing the names of the cities or provinces they are representing.
Past candidates including the 2018 Bb Pilipinas queens were present to support the ladies.
Six crowns are at stake. These are: Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.
The grand coronation night is scheduled on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
1 Jessica Marasigan, Malabon
2 Danielle Joi Magno, Pangasinan
3 Martina Turner Diaz, Muntinlupa
4 Malka Shaver, Zamboanga Sibugay
5 Sigrid Grace Flores, Iloilo City
6 Jane Darren Genobisa, Davao del Sur
7 Johanna Carla Saad, Dumaguete City
8 Melba Ann Macasaet, Negros Oriental
9 Marianne Marquez, Marikina
10 Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal
11 Marie Sherry Anne Tormes, Polangi, Albay
12 Gazini Christiana Ganados, Talisay, Cebu
13 Maria Andrea Abesamis, Pasig
14 Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna
15 Maria Isabela Galeria, Sorsogon
16 Denise Omorog, Baras, Catanduanes
17 Bea Patricia Magtanong, Bataan
18 Hannah Arnold, Masbate
19 Ilene Astrid de Vera, Mandaue City, Cebu
20 Julia Saubier, Daraga, Albay
21 Anne Barker, Isabela
22 April May Short, Zamboanga City
23 Larah Grace Lacap, Quezon CIty
24 Jean Nicole Guerrero, Ilocos Sur
25. Samantha Ashley Lo, Cebu City
26 Emma Mary Tiglao, Pampanga
27 Samantha Mae Bernardo, Palawan
28 Cassandra Chan, Bacolod
29 Rubee Marie Faustino, Bulacan
30 Resham Ramirez Saeed, Maguindanao
31 Danielle Isabelle Dolk, San Pablo, Laguna
32 Mary Faye Murphy, Tarlac
33 Jessarie Dumaguing, Puerto Princesa
34 Alannis Reign Binoya, Batangas
35 Kimberly Penchon, La Union
36 Francia Layderos, Libon, Albay
37 Samantha Poblete, Cavite
38 Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton, Negros Occidental
39 Dia Nicole Magno, Caraga
40 Joanna Rose Tolledo, Caloocan
