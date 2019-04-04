The Smart Araneta Coliseum turns blue in celebration of World Autism Day

Published 2:56 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas celebrated World Autism Day on Tuesday, April 2, at the main entrance of the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where they spent time with students from Open Hand School.

Singer and actor Ken Chan, who played the role of Boyet in the GMA TV series My Special Tatay, joined the ladies. Bb Pilipinas Globe 2018 Michele Gumabao hosted the event.

This is the third year that the iconic Big Dome was lighted in blue to celebrate World Autism Day. Aside from spending time with the students of Open Hand School, The J Amado Araneta Foundation and the Philippine Association for Citizens with Developmental and Learning Disabilities, Incalso honored several individuals for their dedication to the cause of people living with autism.

The activity is just one of the many events the ladies will participate in as they gear up for coronation night scheduled on June 9. – with a report from Voltaire Tayag/ Rappler.com