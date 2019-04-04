Jonas will work with Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc and IMG to strengthen the brand in the country

Published 4:44 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Talent manager and former head of Aces and Queens beauty camp Jonas Gaffud was formally announced on Thursday, April 4 as the new creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand.

Jonas, who helped train Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, posted the announcement on his social media accounts.

The announcement said that Jonas "will be responsible for elevating the level of Miss Universe Philippines further through his innovative and groundbreaking pageant creative concepts and ideas."

"In the process, he is expected to showcase the best of the Philippines. A strong component of which will be highlighting the advocacies of modern day Filipinas and pushing for Philippine tourism," it said.

According to the announcement, the growth of the brands will "place an emphasis on women empowerment and philanthropy, culminating in the selection of the candidate who is the embodiment of the modern day Filipina."

Aside from Jonas, Mario Garcia, an experienced marketing executive, will also be part of Miss Universe Philippines as brand and marketing strategist. According to the statement, he will be responsible for "fresh brand-building approaches and in pursuing meaningful partnerships with local businesses that will share the values and goals of Miss Universe Philippines."





In an interview with TV 5, Jonas said that his new position was the reason why he left Aces and Queens after 18 years.



"I had to leave the camp because it's like new beginnings for me and I have to concentrate on the brand," he said.

Jonas said that he'll be focusing on 3 important priorities: raising funds for charity, boosting tourism, and promoting women empowerment.

The talent manager admitted that he felt surreal about the new job but said it's challenging.

As for the future of Aces and Queens, Jonas said that the other members of the group are fixing everything.

Although he's no longer training beauty queens, Jonas believes the country's pageant scene will be better than ever.

"I think we will be stronger as a country of beauty pageant lovers. Ngayon mas makita natin...nagbubuo ng ibang teams eh. So ang dami-dami ng involvement ng mga tao (Now we see...there are different groups that are formed. So there so many people involved now), so I think we will be stronger," he said. – Rappler.com