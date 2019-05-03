The beauty queen is among the 1,800 successful bar examinees

MANILA, Philippines – The results of the 2018 Bar Examinations were released by the Supreme Court on Friday, May 3, and among the list of future lawyers is beauty queen hopeful Bea Patricia Magtanong.

Patricia, also known as Patch, was among the 1,800 successful bar examinees. She is also currently competing as one of the 40 candidates in Bb Pilipinas 2019, where she is representing Bataan. (IN PHOTOS: The press presentation of the Bb Pilipinas 2019 candidates)

Celebrating the news on her Instagram, Patch posted a photo of her with her father, who is also a lawyer. In the caption she wrote: “Atty. Magtanong and Atty. Magtanong!”

“Para sa aking pamilya, para sa Diyos at para sa bayan (for my family, for God, and for the country)!” she said.

Patch, 24, graduated with a law degree from the University of the Philippines, where she also earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics.

According to the Bb Pilipinas website, she advocates the rights of prisoners.

The Bb Pilipinas grand coronation night will be held on June 9. – Rappler.com