Ace lensman Raymond Saldaña shoots the ladies in national costumes representing their respective cities and provinces

Published 8:47 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The national cotume photos of the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidates were unveiled on Tuesday, May 7 in an exhibit at Gateway Mall, Araneta Center, Cubao.

The photos were shot by noted photographer Raymond Saldaña, with creative direction by January Saga Abad and the styling of Patrick Henry, Mergano & Vhee Co. Shoe designer Jojo Bragais provided the shoes of the candidates.

The national costumes will shown in public on May 29 at the New Frontier Theatre as part of the fashion show.

Jessica Marasigan, Malabon

Danielle Joi Magno, Pangasinan

Martina Turner Diaz, Muntinlupa

Malka Shaver, Zamboanga Sibugay

Sigrid Grace Flores, Iloilo City

Jane Darren Genobisa, Davao del Sur

Johanna Carla Saad, Dumaguete City

Melba Ann Macasaet, Negros Oriental

Marianne "Maan" Marquez, Marikina

Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal

Marie Sherry Anne Tormes, Polangi, Albay

Gazini Christiana Ganados, Talisay, Cebu

Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis, Pasig

Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna

Maria Isabela Galeria, Sorsogon

Denise Omorog, Baras, Catanduanes

Bea Patricia Magtanong, Bataan

Hannah Arnold, Masbate

Ilene Astrid de Vera, Mandaue City, Cebu

Julia Saubier, Daraga, Albay

Anne Barker, Isabela

April May Short, Zamboanga City

Larah Grace Lacap, Quezon CIty

Jean Nicole Guerrero, Ilocos Sur

Samantha Ashley Lo, Cebu City

Emma Mary Tiglao, Pampanga

Samantha Mae Bernardo, Palawan

Cassandra Chan, Bacolod

Rubee Marie Faustino, Bulacan

Resham Ramirez Saeed, Maguindanao

Danielle Isabelle Dolk, San Pablo, Laguna

Mary Faye Murphy, Tarlac

Jessarie Dumaguing, Puerto Princesa

Alannis Reign Binoya, Batangas

Kimberle Penchon, La Union

Francia Layderos, Libon, Albay

Samantha Poblete, Cavite

Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton, Negros Occidental

Dia Nicole Magno, Caraga

Joanna Rose Tolledo, Caloocan

–Rappler.com