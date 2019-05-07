IN PHOTOS: The Bb Pilipinas 2019 in their stunning national costumes
MANILA, Philippines – The national cotume photos of the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidates were unveiled on Tuesday, May 7 in an exhibit at Gateway Mall, Araneta Center, Cubao.
The photos were shot by noted photographer Raymond Saldaña, with creative direction by January Saga Abad and the styling of Patrick Henry, Mergano & Vhee Co. Shoe designer Jojo Bragais provided the shoes of the candidates.
The national costumes will shown in public on May 29 at the New Frontier Theatre as part of the fashion show.
Jessica Marasigan, Malabon
Danielle Joi Magno, Pangasinan
Martina Turner Diaz, Muntinlupa
Malka Shaver, Zamboanga Sibugay
Sigrid Grace Flores, Iloilo City
Jane Darren Genobisa, Davao del Sur
Johanna Carla Saad, Dumaguete City
Melba Ann Macasaet, Negros Oriental
Marianne "Maan" Marquez, Marikina
Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal
Marie Sherry Anne Tormes, Polangi, Albay
Gazini Christiana Ganados, Talisay, Cebu
Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis, Pasig
Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna
Maria Isabela Galeria, Sorsogon
Denise Omorog, Baras, Catanduanes
Bea Patricia Magtanong, Bataan
Hannah Arnold, Masbate
Ilene Astrid de Vera, Mandaue City, Cebu
Julia Saubier, Daraga, Albay
Anne Barker, Isabela
April May Short, Zamboanga City
Larah Grace Lacap, Quezon CIty
Jean Nicole Guerrero, Ilocos Sur
Samantha Ashley Lo, Cebu City
Emma Mary Tiglao, Pampanga
Samantha Mae Bernardo, Palawan
Cassandra Chan, Bacolod
Rubee Marie Faustino, Bulacan
Resham Ramirez Saeed, Maguindanao
Danielle Isabelle Dolk, San Pablo, Laguna
Mary Faye Murphy, Tarlac
Jessarie Dumaguing, Puerto Princesa
Alannis Reign Binoya, Batangas
Kimberle Penchon, La Union
Francia Layderos, Libon, Albay
Samantha Poblete, Cavite
Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton, Negros Occidental
Dia Nicole Magno, Caraga
Joanna Rose Tolledo, Caloocan
–Rappler.com
