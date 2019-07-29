Catch the queens live on Rappler!

Published 11:46 AM, July 29, 2019

The Binibini Queens are coming to Rappler HQ.

Almost two months after the court of 2019 was crowned, the queens of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 are stopping by for a chat on pageantry in today's time, empowerment, their unofficial title as role models, and if it's even already sunk in.

Tune in as we talk to Gazini, Bea, Emma, Leren, Sam, Resham, and Aya in a roundtable hosted by Rappler contributor Voltaire Tayag on Monday, July 29.

Bookmark this page or check out Rappler on social media to catch the stream live. – Rappler.com