VISUALIZATION. Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she believes in visualizing her goals to win the crown in Miss Universe. All photos by Precious del Valle/Rappler

MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados believes in the power of visualization to bring the crown back home.

With only 3 months away until Miss Universe 2019, Gazini is busy preparing not just physically— working out with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach when her schedule permits— but also mentally. The 23-year-old Cebu native shares that having a clear picture of where exactly you want to be can take you places.

“Visualize who you really want to be,” Gazini said.

“Consistently ask yourself if this is really what you want, the goals that you want. Then go for it! Take the leap of faith and then just trust yourself and be hardworking. Being hardworking goes a long long way.”

While there is definitely pressure in following Catriona Gray’s footsteps, Gazini explained that she is just honored and excited to represent the Philippines. Gazini added that rather than feel threatened by her competitors, she’s actually looking forward to bond with them. Just having fun and being in the moment, Gazini believes, actually works in her favor.

“When I’m up on stage, it just goes out naturally. I didn’t even plan about the coronation night that we had in Binibining Pilipinas. I just wanted to enjoy it and that’s probably my advantage,” she said.

“When I’m up on stage, I just enjoy it. I just play around with it, maximize my time and connection with all the judges.”

Gazini said that as part of her training, she makes it a point to read up on local and international news to prepare for the Q&A.

TRAINING. Gazini shares that part of her training involves talking to Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

On her advocacy

Gazini is an advocate of senior and elderly care. She hopes to bring attention to the lack of facilities and support available to senior citizens – something that she has also experienced first-hand with her own grandparents.

“My grandmother, she already deteriorated two years ago but I experienced the lack of care and diligence among the other family relatives and also of how much we need more facilities in our country. They have to be well taken care of in their sunset years. I got to realize that I’m going to get old myself so better do something now and be preventive.”

In celebration of Grandparents Day last September 6, Gazini met with 15 members of the elderly community at the Gateway Gallery who drew portraits of her. Half of the proceeds from the paintings will be donated to Luwalhati ng Maynila, a home for the aged in Marikina.

MUSE. Gazini holds one of the many paintings artists have sketch of her during the session.

“I’ve been there a couple of times… I’ve heard other stories that there are other beauty queens who tried to visit Luwalhati ng Maynila but they ended up visiting once and never came back so I promised them that I would be there as often as I could and if schedule permits. Magsasawa sila sa mukha ko.” —Rappler.com