MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens took time off from their busy schedules on Friday, October 4, to celebrate World Smile Day with the kids from Smile Train Philippines.

Smile Train is an organization dedicated to children undergoing cleft/palate operations.

The queens — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Bb Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong, Bb Pilipinas Supranational Resham Saeed, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, and Bb Pilipinas 1st runner-up Aya Abesamis posed with the kids for photos, played with them, and also made artworks. The event was also sponsored by the Aboitiz Foundation.

Aya, Resham, Emma, and Patch also shared their own time with the kids.

World Smile Day is celebrated every first Friday of October after artist Harvey Ball known for creating the smiley face image in 1963, decided to come up with a celebration that "should devote one day each year to smiles and kind acts throughout the world." —Rappler.com