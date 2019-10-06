MANILA, Philippines — Even as Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados continues to train for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, she's been keeping herself busy working for charities supported by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc and Miss Universe Philippines. Her charity work, of course, includes her projects for the elderly. (LOOK: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens celebrate World Smile Day)

Speaking to Rappler after the send-off for fellow queens Bb Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Lo and Bb Pilipinas Globe Leren Bautista on Thursday, October 3, Gazini said she was overwhelmed with the experience and the time she has been spending with the elderly.

Last August, she spent time with some residents of the Luwalhati ng Maynila Home for the Aged.

"It’s been overwhelming to know and to see that they’re all happy where they are right now. However, there are some concerns and plight that they have relayed to me. So when I meet senators [and other politicians] in the future, I can relate it to them," she said.

Gazini, who was raised by her mom and grandparents, said speaking on behalf of the elderly makes the beauty queen feel fulfilled.

But she said that a lot still needs to be done, especially when it comes to the medical needs of the lolos and lolas, who depend on the government for their medicines. Gazini said this was one of the concerns they relayed to her during her visits.

"The main concern they want is the medicines they’re getting from the pharmacies. Some of the pharmacies are not giving 20% [discount] because some of the pharmacies are private right? So they would only give about 10%, 5% [discounts] and these elderly people only have P500 per month from their budget from the government. So how can they afford to buy medicines for them to be able to continue life in this world?"

"So just I hope and pray that the issue will be [brought] into [the] Senate or somewhere else. So they’ll be able to conveniently buy their medicines on hand."

Hectic schedule, having fun

As she waits for the final date of the Miss Universe pageant, Gazini has been busy training, finalizing her outfits and requirements with her team, sitting for photoshoots, and attending to her endorsements.

"Time management is what I have been doing ever since college because I was a model, I was a student, and also a beauty queen. So having to support myself and having to earn the money for me to be able to have the proper education and having to exposed myself to a lot of people has honed me towards the events that need me to handle time management properly," she said.

"I’m having fun right now because it challenges me and it gives me the power to be more flexible and adaptable to any things that might occur. So it’s challenging but worth it." —Rappler.com