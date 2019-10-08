MANILA, Philippines — Leren Bautista, the Philippine candidate at Miss Globe 2019 in Albania, has given a preview of her costume by designer Chico Estiva.

Fashion stylist Vhee Co also shared pictures photographed by Mark Nieto Diaz to show more the details of the Maranao princess national costume.

During the send-off last week for Leren and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Samantha Lo, Leren described her national costume at the Miss Globe pageant as very "Filipino but with a modern twist."

The Maranao are a tribe from the southern Philippines. They are often known as "people of the lake" in reference to Lake Lanao, as they live in the area surrounding the lake . – Rappler.com