MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that Samantha Lo, the country's representative to the Miss Grand International pageant, was unable to go to Venezuela due to an issue with her Philippine passport.

In a statement sent to media, the DFA said Lo has no record in their passport database. They are still looking into the case.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs received reports that Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International Samantha Ashley Lo was unable to continue her journey to Caracas due to alleged issues with her passport," the DFA said.

"Based on an ongoing investigation, the DFA confirms that Ms. Lo has no record in the DFA passport database and is continuing the process of ascertaining the facts of the case."

Lo left last October 9 to represent the country in the pageant. But fans were surprised when she did not show up in any of the competition's pre-activities. She has also not given any updates on her whereabouts.

Based on the Instagram stories of Venezuelan jeweler George Wittels on Wednesday, October 16, Lo was in transit to Venezuela. However, during the swimsuit competition, she was not in sight.

Lo, who represented Cebu City in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, told the press and fans during the send-off for her and Bb Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Bautista that she would do her best to win the crown.