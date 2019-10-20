MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas queens rallied behind their sister, Samantha Lo, as she gears up for the Miss Grand International 2019 competition in Caracas, Venezuela.

Samantha, who left the Philippines on October 9 finally spoke up late October 19 about what happened on her way to the pageant. According to the 26-year-old Cebuana beauty queen, she had an issue with her documents, which delayed her travel. (READ: Samantha Lo on Miss Grand International 2019 pageant: I'm going to bring that crown home)

Current and past Bb Pilipinas queens showed their support for Samantha, saying they admire her fighting spirit.

Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray was one of those who commented on Samantha's Instagram post saying: "Slay them Kweeeeeeeen such an inspiration. Rise above all! And represent our country with pride! "

Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed told Samantha: "Literally tearing up!!! You have my support no matter what I believe in you and I’m so proud that you’ve overcome yet another hurdle. You’re a fighter Sam, I love you."

Fellow Bb Pilipinas queens Emma Tiglao, Patch Magtanong, and Leren Bautista, who is currently competing in Miss Globe 2019 also took to Instagram stories to show their support.

Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar and Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves also rallied behind Samantha.

Actress and Bb Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 Vickie Rushton also expressed support for Samantha.

The Miss Grand International candidates also welcomed Samantha as they took photos with her. Among them was Miss Grand Thailand Coco Arayha Suparurk, who was earlier criticized for calling Catriona Gray "fat."

On Instagram stories, Samantha thanked everyone for their support amid the challenges that she encountered along the way.

"Maraming maraming salamat po (Thank you) to everyone around the world for all your support and continuing to give this queen the love and strength to keep pushing to my fullest. Philippines laban na laban! It's showtime!"

The Miss Grand International pageant happens on October 25. — Alexa Villano/Rappler.com