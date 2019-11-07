MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados seemingly took a hard stance against abortion, saying it's "not an option at all" for her.

"It's not an option all for me. Kasi being raised by a conservative mother and a country, I think it's just inhumane," she told the Philippine Star on the sidelines of a send-off party for her and fellow Binibining Pilipinas queens on November 4.

She was asked about abortion because the Miss Universe competition is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Decembr 8. The state of Georgia made headlines this year after they passed the "Heartbeat Law," which prohibits abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

The controversial law led to some of Hollywood's major film companies threatening to pull out of the state, which has been a big location for movie and studios filmings. (READ: Hollywood loves Georgia's low taxes but fumes over strict abortion law)

Gazini was raised by a single mother and her grandparents. Her causes includes advocating for elderly care and HIV/AIDS awareness. (READ: Binibining Pilipinas queens visit Philippine Children's Medical Center, spends time with kids)

She hopes to follow the footsteps of Catriona Gray, who won the crown in 2018. – Rappler.com