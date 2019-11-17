MANILA, Philippines – It's not easy preparing for an international pageant, especially when you're representing a country that's obsessed over pageants. At least 3 Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens are neck-deep in preparing for their respective pageant assignments.

And, somehow, they remain positive and focused despite the bashing and disruptions along the way.

In an interview with Rappler on the sidelines of their send-off in Novotel in Araneta City on Monday, November 4, they talked about how they maintain a positve outlook despite the disruptions and their busy schedules.

Bb Pilipinas Supranational Resham Saeed said: "For me, the first thing I think to do is to understand what's happening. That's the first step. There's a lot fo things in our life that happen that we have no absolutely control of. I have a lot of family that reside in Mindanao and I'm always concern with what's happening with them. Of course, I keep in touch with my love ones and make sure that everything is going smoothly, that they're safe."

Resham was referring to the consecutive earthquakes in Mindanao that hit the provinces of Davao del Sur, Cotabato, among others.

She added: "But other than that, the other things that are disruptions in my life, they serve as lessons... I always make a mental note of learning from all these disruptions situations in my life. So like I mentioned before, meditation is like a huge chunk of my life now, it really helps keep me sane."

Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao said she prays to God when she's alone.

"I look up to the sky and just pray. So let go of all the stress. One thing that I also do – I go to the beach. Kasi yung (Because the) sound ng wave, it makes me calm. And parang nilalagay ko lahat ng stress ko doon sa sound ng water sa beach. Para lahat nun mawala (It's as if you put all your stress onto the sound of the water. So all of it will wash away).

"The thing is you get stressed out for the things you can't control. So just let it go. Go with the flow and just remember why you are doing it."

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, on the other hand, simply does not mind the bashing. "I acknowledge them and then I don't mind them. And I just do my own thing," she said.

Resham is set to compete in the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland on December 6. Emma will vie for a back-to-back win at the Miss Interncontinental pageant in Egypt on December 20, while Gazini is set to leave for Atlanta, Georgia for the Miss Universe pageant happening on December 8. – Alexa Villano/Rappler.com