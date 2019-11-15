MANILA, Philippines – Miss Supranational posted the introduction video of Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed on its social media accounts on Monday, November 11.

In the video, the Filipino-Pakistani beauty queen is in a photo shoot where she acts as different members of the production staff – as a director, lightswoman, model, and photographer. She then calls for a break, sits down, and ponders, who is she?

The video then shows Resham walking down different paths as she talked about growing up in 6 different countries and the lessons she learned. She also showed some of the food items that the Philippines is known for such as as fresh buko and halo-halo.

In the clip, Resham talks with women in different sectors and discusses her mission to promote women and gender equality.

"I knew deep down that I wanted to do something great. To create social change and to advocate for gender equality and women empowerment," Resham said.

After spending her years in Canada, she made the decision to return to the Philippines and discovered the world of pageants. Resham was initially worried of the possible repercussions of joining pageants, as she is Muslim.

She eventually joined Bb Pilipinas and won, earning her the right to be the country's representative to Miss Supranational pageant in Poland on December 6.

Resham aims to be the second Filipino to win the Miss Supranational crown. Mutya Datul first won the title back in 2013. – Rappler.com