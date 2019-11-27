MANILA, Philippines – Samantha Lo has "signed off" as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019, according to a post on Tuesday, November 26.

"She took off her crown and thanked it for everything. Left...so she could live," she wrote.

"Miss Grand Philippines 2019 officially signing off. Maraming Salamat Pilipinas (Thank you Philippines), Now I'm off to my new path."

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN reported that Bb Pilipinas accepted Samantha's resignation.

Samantha's journey in the Miss Grand International made headlines in October when she confirmed she was delayed from arriving in Venezuela, the venue of the pageant, due to her travel documents when she was held at the Paris airport.

Samantha and Bb Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) have since issued statements on the matter, with BPCI denying that they did not help her when she was detained in Paris. – Rappler.com