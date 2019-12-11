For several decades, it was unthinkable that the country’s representative to Miss Universe would be fielded by a pageant other than the Binibining Pilipinas pageant. Since 1964, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities incorporated, under the leadership of Madame Stella Marquez Araneta, has emblazoned the Miss Universe pageant in the psyche of the Filipinos.

It wasn’t until the official statement released by BPCI that the Miss Universe Organization did not renew its license with them this year that it truly became a reality. After 55 years, Bb. Pilipinas will no longer be sending a representative to the Miss Universe Pageant. But as its slogan goes, “Once a Binibini, Always a Binibini.” Each and every Bb. Pilipinas Universe will forever be part of the organizaton's unparalleled legacy. (READ: Miss Universe Philippines crown no longer with Binibining Pilipinas)

Bb. Pilipinas will continue to thrive and champion young women for their other titles which includes Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Supranational, Bb. Pilipinas, Grand International, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe. More importantly, BPCI shall continue its charity works with orphanages, children’s hospitals and wounded soldiers at the AFP Hospital, animal welfare and other charitable causes. (READ: Binibining Pilipinas will still hold 'most prestigious beauty pageant' in PH despite losing Miss Universe crown)

From 1964 to 1974

BPCI started its first 10 years with a bang and fittingly ended its last 10 years with a bang.

During its first decade of sending Filipinas to Miss Universe, Bb. Pilipinas produced:

Miss Universe

1969: Gloria Diaz

1973 : Margarita Moran (Miss Photogenic)

Semifinalists:

1964 : Louise Aurelio Vail, Top 15

1965 : Clarinda Soriano, Top 15

1972 : Armi Barbara Crespo, Top 12

1974 : Guadalupe Sanchez, Top 12

Gloria Diaz has since become one of the country’s iconic actresses and recently guested in the Netflix series, Insatiable. She is also known for her wit and candor which she first demonstrated during her final Q&A. She was asked what she'd do to entertain a man from the moon who just happened to land in her hometown.

Margie Moran is best known for her involvement in socio-civic organizations which include Habitat for Humanity, Ballet Philippines, and Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Under wings of BPCI, the Philippines had established itself as a pageant powerhouse in Miss Universe. It joined the USA (1954, 1956, 1960, 1967) and Brazil (1963, 1968) as being the only countries with at least 2 winners.

From 1975 to 2009

Placements:

Miss Universe 1975 4 th Runner-up, Rose Marie Brosas

Miss Universe 1980 3 rd Runner-up, Maria Rosario Silayan

Miss Universe 1984 3 rd Runner-up, Maria Desiree Verdadero

Miss Universe 1987 Top 10, Geraldine Edith Asis

Miss Universe 1994 Top 6, Charlene Mae Gonzales

Miss Universe 1999 1 st Runner-up, Miriam Quiambao

From 2010 to 2019

In 2010, BPCI would enter its most successful decade with the major, major placement of Maria Venus Raj as 4th Runner-up, breaking a 10 year dry spell. The last ten years would cement the Philippines’ position as a pageant powerhouse and the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. as the National Franchise with a very successful record.

Miss Universe 2010 4 th Runner-up, Venus Raj

Miss Universe 2011 3 rd Runner-up, Shamcey Supsup

Miss Universe 2012 1 st Runner-up, Janine Marie Tugonon

Miss Universe 2013 3 rd Runner-up, Ariella Arida

Miss Universe 2014 Top 10, Mary Jean Lastimosa

Miss Universe 2015 Winner, Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2016 Top 6, Maxine Medina

Miss Universe 2017 Top 10, Rachel Peters

Miss Universe 2018 Winner, Catriona Gray

Miss Universe 2019 Top 20, Gazini Ganados

After 42 years, Pia Wurtzbach made history by breaking the 42 year drought and returning the Miss Universe crown to the Philippines. She also won in the most spectacular way when she was wrongfully announced as the 1st runner-up. Minutes later, she was properly proclaimed as Miss Universe 2015. Since then, Pia’s acting and modelling career has grown tremendously, making her one of the most successful beauty queens years after her reign. (LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach's Madame Tussauds wax figure)

Three years later, Catriona Gray would rock the pageant world to the delight of the Filipino pageant fans when she joined Bb. Pilipinas 2018. From then on, Catriona was an unstoppable force who strategically worked her way to capture the country’s 4th Miss Universe crown. The moment she set foot in Bangkok, Thailand for the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, it was as if all the stars aligned in her favor. Much like the lava that her Mak Tumang gown was inspired by, nothing would stand in her way.

In all of its 56 years as the Philippine national franchise holder of the Miss Universe pageant, this is what BPCI has managed to produce in a nutshell:

4 Miss Universe winners

8 Runners-up

10 Top 20 Placements

Special Awards

Miss Photogenic Awards:

1971 Vida Doria

1973 Margarita Moran

1996 Aileen Leng Damiles

1997 Abbygale Williamson Arenas

2005 Gionna Cabrera

2006 Lia Andrea Ramos

2007 Anna Theresa Licaros

Best in National Costume Award

1994 Charlene Mae Gonzales

2001 Zorayda Ruth Andam (1st Runner-up)

2019 Gazini Ganados

Clairol Herbal Essence Style Award

1999 Miriam Quiambao

Internet Vote

2013 Ariella Arida

An entire nation, a couple of generations, and hundreds of Binibinis will forever remember the legacy made possible by Stella Araneta and the organization. BPCI has truly lived up and continues to live up to being beyond beauty. – Rappler.com

