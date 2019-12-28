MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) announced on Friday, December 27 that they are now opening applications for the 2020 edition of the pageant.

"Binibining Pilipinas opens a new era with a bigger and better edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant in the country."

"The search is on once again for a new batch of queens who will carry the name of the Philippines across the globe and cement its status as a powerhouse in international pageants."

Applications forms can be downloaded via bbpilipinas.com. Interest applicants have until January 31 to file their forms. The final screening happens on February 6.

The pageant is expected to undergo big changes after losing the Miss Universe franchise. (READ: Binibining Pilipinas will still hold 'most prestigious beauty pageant' in PH despite losing Miss Universe crown)

Bb Pilipinas currently sends candidates to the following pageants – Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Globe, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com