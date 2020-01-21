MANILA, Philippines – Aya Abesamis is officially the new Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 titleholder.

Aya, who was the 1st runner-up in the pageant last year took over the duties from Samantha Lo, who resigned in November 2019.

According to Manila Bulletin, Aya found out about her new title while she was on vacation abroad.

Aya, who turned 28, said she wasn't sure if she'd still be able to compete in an international pageant: "Yun ang hindi ako sure. Hindi po namin napag-usapan ‘yung part na iyon but as of now, I just have to do my duties.” (That I am not sure. We have not talked about that part, but for now, I just have to do my duties.)

Aya is the daughter of Miss Universe 1984 3rd runner-up Desiree Verdadero Abesamis. Aya first competed in 2018 and made it to the Top 15.

Aside from her advocacy for the arts, Aya is also a model and a member of the Professional Models Associaton of the Philippines (PMAP). – Rappler.com