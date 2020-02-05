MANILA, Philippines – Vickie Rushton confirmed on Tuesday, February 4, that she's trying her luck in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

On Instagram, Tuesday, February 4, Vickie wrote: "Since the announcement, I have been receiving lots of words of encouragement. I’ve read your messages, comments and posts. And for that, THANK YOU. You are the reason why I will never stop trying. I just want to thank all of you for believing in me. Yes, I have fears, it’s normal, but I know I can do this because I have YOU by my side."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vickie Marie Rushton (@vimrushton) on Feb 3, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

Vickie was spotted at the Araneta City the afternoon of February 4 for the pre-screening of candidates. If Vickie makes it as one of the official candidates, this will be her third time to be part of Bb Pilipinas. (READ: Will Vickie Rushton try Binibining Pilipinas one more time?)

In 2018, she was 1st runner-up in a batch that included Catriona Gray, Ahtisa Manalo, Karen Gallman, and Michele Gumabao. In 2019, she came close to winning a title, having won a lion's share of the special awards. She ended her 2019 stint with a Top 15 finish. – Rappler.com