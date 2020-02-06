MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine pageant season is in full swing once again with the announcement of the official candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2020.

The 40 candidates were chosen from 70 aspirants who submitted their applications before a selection committee headed by BPCI chairperson Stella Araneta and the organization's reigning queens.

The 40 candidates chosen are:

Maureen Montagne

Honey Grace Cartasano

Patricia Garcia

Hannah Arnold

Maria Franzhezka Taruc

Maria Ruth Quin

Honey Parrenas

Carina Cariño

Samantha Panlilio

Gabrielle Camille Basiano

Kimberly Tiquestiques

Justine Felizarte

Jasmine Dimaculangan

Czarina Joy Guiao

Frances Guanzon

Noriza Valerio

Mercedes Pair

Hazel Joy Ortiz

Vickie Rushton

Samantha Bernardo

Alexandra Rosales

Viance Marcelo

Bellatrix Tan

Meiji Cruz

Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Cinderella Fay Obenita

Shanon Tampon

Anna Theresa Cenarosa

Lovely Mercado

Arraine Deseree Vairdo

Alexandra Faith Garcia

Micca Rosal

Patricia Babista

Lesley Ann Ticaro

Alexandra Salvador

Rowena Sasuluya

Lois Ann Badando

Shaira Marie Rona

Danica Joy Acuna

Graciella Lehman

The ladies will vie for 5 crowns – Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.

The schedule of activities will be announced soon. – Rappler.com