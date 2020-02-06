FULL LIST: Official candidates, Binibining Pilipinas 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine pageant season is in full swing once again with the announcement of the official candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2020.
The 40 candidates were chosen from 70 aspirants who submitted their applications before a selection committee headed by BPCI chairperson Stella Araneta and the organization's reigning queens.
The 40 candidates chosen are:
- Maureen Montagne
- Honey Grace Cartasano
- Patricia Garcia
- Hannah Arnold
- Maria Franzhezka Taruc
- Maria Ruth Quin
- Honey Parrenas
- Carina Cariño
- Samantha Panlilio
- Gabrielle Camille Basiano
- Kimberly Tiquestiques
- Justine Felizarte
- Jasmine Dimaculangan
- Czarina Joy Guiao
- Frances Guanzon
- Noriza Valerio
- Mercedes Pair
- Hazel Joy Ortiz
- Vickie Rushton
- Samantha Bernardo
- Alexandra Rosales
- Viance Marcelo
- Bellatrix Tan
- Meiji Cruz
- Karen Laurrie Mendoza
- Cinderella Fay Obenita
- Shanon Tampon
- Anna Theresa Cenarosa
- Lovely Mercado
- Arraine Deseree Vairdo
- Alexandra Faith Garcia
- Micca Rosal
- Patricia Babista
- Lesley Ann Ticaro
- Alexandra Salvador
- Rowena Sasuluya
- Lois Ann Badando
- Shaira Marie Rona
- Danica Joy Acuna
- Graciella Lehman
The ladies will vie for 5 crowns – Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Globe, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.
The schedule of activities will be announced soon. – Rappler.com