MANILA, Philippines – The official candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2020 were announced on Thursday, February 6, with two familiar names gunning for their 3rd try in the pageant: Vickie Rushton and Samantha Bernardo.

For Vickie, who was 1st runner-up in 2018, the 3rd try is an opportunity to redeem herself. She was widely touted to be a shoo-in for the crown – until she got distracted and was unable to answer the Q and A properly. (READ: Will Vickie Rushton try Binibining Pilipinas one more time?)

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Vickie said that she has been working on her communication skills.

"Hindi ko alam, hindi ko masasabi pero gusto ko paghandaan at hindi na ako kabahan (I can't say for sure but I want to be prepared so I don't get nervous)," Vickie said when asked if she's less nervous about the Q and A portion this time around.

When asked if she's ready for another round, the former Pinoy Big Brother: All In contestant said: "Of course. I won't join if I am not ready."

Samantha, who's won 2nd runner-up twice, said she's more relaxed and prepared this time.

"I feel like I'm already me from all what happened from last year and I hope really this year, Bb Pilipinas will acknowledge that and will reward me from all my hardwork and my passion," she said.

Aside from Vickie and Samantha, other familiar faces include Hannah Arnold, who placed as part of the Top 15 last year and Miss Eco International 2019 1st runner-up Maureen Montagne.

The Bb Pilipinas coronation night is scheduled on April 26. – Rappler.com