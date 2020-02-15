MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 spent Valentine's Day showing off their skills during the talent competition of the pageant held at the New Frontier Theater on Friday, February 14.

Twenty of the candidates got a chance to show their talents before a panel of judges led by BPCI chairperson Stella Araneta, the reigning Bb Pilipinas queens, and last year's Best in Talent winner Cassandra Chan.

The winner of the talent competition will be announced during the coronation night on April 26.

Aside from talent competition, the candidates also modeled clothes and shoes from Jag Jeans and World Balance, the pageant's sponsors. They also modeled red dresses by various Filipino designers.

Singer and theater actor Markki Stroem also provided some kilig as he serenaded the candidates. Proceeds of the show's ticket sales were donated to the Philippine Red Cross-Quezon City Chapter.

Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao and Prince de Guzman hosted the talent competition.

Many of the candidates did various dance numbers.

Binibini #1 Samantha Panlilio

Binibini #2 Rowena Sasuluya

Binibini # 3 Lois Anne Badando

Binibini #5 Arianne Deseree Viardo

Binibini #8 Meiji Cruz

Binibini #14 Hazel Ortiz

Binibini #16 Alexandra Rosales

Binibini #30 Noriza Valerio

Binibini #33 Alexandra Garcia

Binibini #6 Princess Guanzon sang for the audience.

Binibini #7 Shanon Tampon showed off her acting skills through a monologue.

Binibini #17 Justine Felizarta did a sing and dance number.

Binibini #20 Ana Threa Cenarosa showed her dribbling skills.

A couple of andidates showed off their artistic side.

Binibini #22 Ruth Erika Quinn

Binibini #30 Alexangela Salvador

Binibini #12 Vianca Marcelo performed some magic tricks.

There were also song numbers.

Binibini #27 Jashmin Dimaculangan

#Binibini #37 Mercedes Pair

Binibini #32 Danica Joy Acuna did some puppeteering.

Binibini #28 Francesca Taruc delivered a declamation piece.

Here are more photos of the contestants.

– Rappler.com