MANILA, Philippines – A day before the names of new Bar passers would be released to the public, Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 and lawyer Patch Magtanong reminded graduates that it's okay to have interests outside of the law and that passing (or failing) the exam doesn't define a person.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 28, the lawyer and beauty queen shared a clip of her short speech from last year's testimonial dinner at the University of the Philippines Diliman. Patch was among those who passed the 2018 bar exams. (LOOK: Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong takes oath as lawyer)

In the video, Patch, who was then a Binibini candidate, was asked to give a message before students and professors gathered at the Malcolm Hall Lobby. In her post, Patch said she wasn't ready to give a message – and that she was worried about how people would react to her decision to join a beauty pageant.

"That night, I was worried about how I would be received by my professors and my peers for pursuing such an unconventional passion, unrelated to law. So my message was this: we’re all entitled to have a multitude of diverse interests, talents and pursuits. A person’s academic performance (or his performance on a single exam for that matter) is not the sole basis of his worth. There’s so much more to life than law, take it from me. Tomorrow’s results matter, but remember that there’s so much more to you than whether or not you pass the bar."

"Good luck and congratulations to all the candidates, especially to my good friends and batchmates! I am one with you tonight in prayer! Padayon! Serve the people."

More than 7,000 law school graduates took the exams last November 2019. The 2019 Bar results were released around noontime on Wednesday, April 29.

Unlike in previous years, the list of passers was posted on the Supreme Court's website and not at Padre Faura due to the coronavirus pandemic. An enhanced community quarantine is still in place over Metro Manila and parts of Luzon. – Rappler.com